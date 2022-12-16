US forces prepare to build 1st military base in Syria's Raqqa

The London-based Syrian Observatory For Human Rights (SOHR) has reported on its website that the US forces are preparing for announcing their first military base in Al-Raqqa, after having withdrawn from the province over three years, during “peace Spring” operation in 2019.

This comes after the US forces had established military barracks and airstrip in the former post of the 17th Division near Al-Raqqa city in November. The presence of US forces in the past period has been confined to the centre of the CIA in Al-Tabaqah city.

Reliable SOHR sources have reported that Washington is preparing a new military base in Al-Raqqa city centre, specifically near the new bridge of Al-Rashid at the southern entrance of the city.

Moreover, US forces ran a military patrol on Tuesday in the area of Tariq Abyad nearly 25 kilometres to the east of Al-Raqqa.

Also, a US patrol toured the city yesterday, while raising the USA flag for the first time, where military and intelligence patrols had toured in Al-Raqqa without raising the USA flag.

The Syrian government has condemned the US troops' presence on its soil as illegitimate and has called on the international community to assist in ending the occupation of its territory by foreign forces, the United States and Turkey.

MNA