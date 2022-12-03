Turkish Army targets Syria's Raqqa with artillery

Local sources said that Turkey-affiliated militias targeted residential areas in two villages near Tell Abyad.

Turkish attacks caused material damage to Syrian citizens, according to the reports.

This is while news sources reported on Friday night that the Turkish army targeted the positions of the armed Kurdish group in northern Syria known as the SDF, as well as the positions of the Syrian army in the suburbs of Hasakah, Raqqa, and Aleppo.

Under the pretext of fighting PKK terrorists, Turkey has deployed its troops in areas of northern Iraq and Syria and is conducting aerial attacks on parts of the northern areas of these countries.

Ankara has received widespread criticism from both Iraqi and Kurdish authorities in Bagdhad and Erbil as well as the international community for violating Iraqi sovereignty under the pretext of fighting the PKK.

