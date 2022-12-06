Turkish base in Syria's Aleppo comes under rocket attack

According to the sources, the SDF carried out rocket attacks on the Turkish military base in Kafarjane village, northern Aleppo, Syria.

Earlier on Sunday, the Firat news agency quoted the Syrian Democratic Forces command as saying that Turkish troops had shelled 84 settlements in the northern provinces of Aleppo, Ar-Raqqa and Al-Hasakeh with artillery fire and tank guns over the past 48 hours. It is not reported how many houses and infrastructure facilities were destroyed in a number of villages.

Since the start of the Turkish operation ‘Operation Claw Sword’ on November 20, 13 civilians have been killed and 35 were injured in northern Syria.

In recent days, Turkey has intensified its attacks on Aleppo, Ar Raqqah, and Al-Hasakah, leaving many civilians killed or wounded.

Ankara demands the withdrawal of Kurdish fighters to a distance of 30 kilometers from the border security zone created by Turkish troops in 2019. Otherwise, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan threatens to conduct a new ground operation in northern Syria.

SKH/FNA