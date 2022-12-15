  1. Iran
IRGC Navy seize vessel carrying smuggled fuel in Persian Gulf

TEHRAN, Dec. 15 (MNA) – IRGC Navy seized a vessel carrying 330,000 liters of smuggled fuel in the Persian Gulf, Chief Justice of Hormozgan Province Mojtaba Ghahremani said on Thursday.

Saying that 12 criminals were arrested in this regard, Ghahremani added that the fuel discovered from the vessel will be returned to the legal distribution cycle according to the legal procedure.

Recently on April 24, 14, and 9, IRGC Navy seized three foreign vessels carrying 200,000 liters, 250,000 liters, and 220,000 liters of smuggled fuel in the Persian Gulf respectively. 

Subsidized fuel in Iran is seen as an opportunity for smugglers to draw huge benefits. Iran, however, re-imposed using fuel cards and rationed gasoline back in November 2019 which was aimed in part to take the smuggling under control.

