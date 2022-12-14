IAEA team to visit Iran on Sunday over nuclear probe

The news comes just after it was reported earlier today that an IAEA team would visit Iran in coming days.

“At the invitation of Iran, an IAEA technical team will be in Tehran on Sunday”, an IAEA spokeswoman said, accoridng to Al Arabiya TV English webiste.

The December 18 visit is aimed at “addressing the outstanding safeguards issues previously reported”, she added.

UN nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi is not expected to visit Iran this time.

Earlier Wednesday, Iran had said that IAEA officials would visit the country to settle “ambiguities” over claims of secret activities,

