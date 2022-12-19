IAEA delegation leave Tehran after holding talks

Massimo Aparo, who arrived in Tehran yesterday, held a meeting with an Iranian nuclear delegation headed by Behrouz Kamalvandi, the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) spokesperson.

The IAEA team also held a meeting with Reza Najafi, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs who is also the Director General of Disarmament and International Security at the foreign ministry.

Aparo also held a meeting with the AEOI head and the vice president, Mohammad Eslami.

In addition to safeguards issues, future cooperation and joint plans were discussed during the talks in Tehran.

Regarding the IAEA team visit to Iran, the Iranian foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said in his speech at the third edition of the Tehran Dialogue Forum that the Deputy Director General of the Agency had constructive and forward-looking talks with the AEOI officials yesterday.

