Iran stresses support for Syria’s territorial integrity

The Syrian party headed by deputy foreign minister, Ayman Sousan, met the Iranian delegation headed by the foreign minister's senior advisor in special political affairs, Ali Asghar Khaji.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the recent developments in Syria and the region.

Khaji stressed Iran’s support for Syria’s territorial integrity and unity, as well as his country’s categorical rejection of any action that affects it and only leads to the escalation of the situation in the region.

Sousan, for his part, reiterated Syria’s stand by Iran in facing the campaign targeting it, asserting full confidence in Iran’s ability to tackle the current situation and foiling the hostile scheme.

The two sides agreed on continuing consultations and coordination towards the current challenges.

The 19th Astana international meeting on Syria started on Tuesday with the presence of representatives of Iran, Russia, Syria, and Turkey in the capital of Kazakhstan.

