US, Iraq, Kuwait conduct joint patrol in Persian Gulf

US Navy mine countermeasures ship USS Dextrous (MCM 13) operated with ships from the Iraq Navy and Kuwait Coast Guard. The vessels conducted maneuvering and maritime security drills.

“Partnerships are at the foundation of maritime security and stability in the Middle East,” said Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of US Naval Forces Central Command, US 5th Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces. “Our continued collaboration reflects our collective commitment to safeguarding regional waters.”

The three nations previously conducted a similar patrol in the Persian Gulf on Aug. 25. US Navy patrol coastal ship USS Sirocco (PC 6) and US Coast Guard fast response cutter USCGC Charles Moulthrope (WPC 1141) participated.

MNA/PR

