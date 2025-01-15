  1. Politics
Jan 15, 2025, 8:30 AM

IRCS:

US willing to accept Iran’s financial aid over L.A. wildfires

TEHRAN, Jan. 15 (MNA) – The Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) says the American Red Cross has reportedly told Iran it does not need human resources but the Islamic Republic can send financial assistance to the United States to cope with fires.

IRCS chief Pirhossein Kolivand made the remarks on Monday, two days after he sent a message to Cliff Holtz, the president and chief executive officer of the American Red Cross.

“I wrote a letter to the President of the American Red Cross, stating that since the fire in one of your cities has been ongoing for a long time and you have been unable to control the fire, you are in need of assistance from other countries,” he said, according to PressTV.

The IRCS head went on to say that in his message, he has reiterated the society’s commitment to the principles of humanitarianism and Islamic and human values, which have pushed the organization to “rush to assist you in this crisis regardless of borders, cultures, and languages.”

Kolivand said he has expressed the Iranian Red Crescent Society’s readiness “to swiftly dispatch its specialized rapid reaction teams, rescue equipment, and committed and trained personnel to the [affected] areas," given its extensive experience in addressing natural and humanitarian disasters.

"The President of the American Red Cross responded, saying that there is no issue with human resources, but if you can, please send financial assistance!" he said.

In a Saturday message to Cliff Holtz, Kolivand expressed sympathy with the families of the victims of the large-scale wildfires that have devastated vast areas of the United States.

He stated that the heart-wrenching scenes of people struggling to breathe under a sky filled with smoke and fire highlight the need to take action, saying that “only through global cooperation and solidarity can we effectively alleviate the depth of this crisis.”

PressTV

