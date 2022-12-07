13th Intl. confab on Quranic researches to be held in Iran

The latest edition of the conference is themed on "Methodology of Extracting Quran-based Humanities".
The Quranic event is to cover four general axes including "nature, principles and characteristics”, "territory and species", "consequences, harms and challenges" as well as "solutions".
The secretariat of the conference has announced that the deadline for sending articles to this event will be January 5, 2023.
The conference will be held concurrent with the 39th international competition of the Holy Quran.
AMK/IRIB3664211
Your Comment