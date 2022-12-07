  1. Culture
13th Intl. confab on Quranic researches to be held in Iran

TEHRAN, Dec. 08 (MNA) – The 13th International Conference on Quranic Researches is to be held in Iran.

The latest edition of the conference is themed on "Methodology of Extracting Quran-‎based Humanities".

The Quranic event is to cover four general axes including "nature, principles and characteristics”, "territory and species", "consequences, harms and challenges" as well as ‎‎"solutions".

The secretariat of the conference has announced that the deadline for sending articles to this event will be January 5, 2023.

The conference will be ‎held concurrent with the 39th international competition of the Holy Quran.‎

