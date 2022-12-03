44 Boko Haram terrorists killed in Nigeria

Nigerian Defence Headquarters announced the terrorists were killed during ambushes, raids and clearance operations at different locations in the North-east region in the last two weeks.

In two weeks over 44 terrorists were killed and 47 others were apprehended 47, All Africa reported.

According to the source, during November 17-24, nine Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorists were neutralized in ambushes, raids, and clearance operations.

While scores of the terrorists escaped with various degrees of injury, a cache of arms was recovered while 10 kidnapped civilians were rescued during the operations, it further noted.

