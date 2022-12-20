Turkey responds to Greece interference over NATO drill

"Combat and support aircraft of our Air Force and the AWACS aircraft commissioned by NATO performed the NEXUS ACE training mission, which was notified to all allies 24 hours in advance, in international airspace over the Aegean Sea on Monday," the National Defense Ministry said in a statement, Anadolu reported.

The Greek F-16 fighter jets took off from 5 bases and made movements by locking the radar. Turkey's fighter jets immediately took action within the framework of the mission and reacted to Greece's action, the statement said.

Earlier, the Turkish foreign minister threatened Greece if it does not demilitarize its Aegean islands. Cavusoglu said Turkey would “suddenly arrive overnight,” a phrase Turkish officials often like to use.

