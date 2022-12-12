Erdogan threatens Greece with missile strike

"Now we have started to build our missiles. Of course, this production frightens the Greeks. When you say ‘Tayfun’ (Typhoon), the Greek is scared. They (Greece) say it will hit Athens. Of course, it will hit. If you try to buy something (to arm) from here and there, from America to the islands, a country like Turkey will not be a bystander. It has to do something," Erdogan said at an event in northern Samsun province, Anadolu Agency reported.

In October, Turkey test-fired domestically produced short-range ballistic missile Tayfun (Typhoon) over the Black Sea. The missile can hit a target at a distance of 561 kilometers (349 miles) in 456 seconds.

A few days ago, Turkish foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu threatened Greece if it does not demilitarize its Aegean islands. Cavusoglu said Turkey would “suddenly arrive overnight,” a phrase Turkish officials often like to use.

MNA/PR