US occupying forces steal new shipment of Syrian oil

Local sources in northeast of Al Hasakah announced on Tuesday evening that a convoy belonging to the US occupying forces, consisting of 66 stolen Syrian oil tankers, left Syrian territory.

According to these sources, the shipment of stolen Syrian oil was transferred to Iraq through the illegal crossing border of Al-Mahmoudieh in the suburbs of Hasakah.

With the defeat of ISIL terrorist group in Syria in December 2016, the American forces directly took the place of the group and started extracting and stealing Syrian oil from that time instead of the terror group.

