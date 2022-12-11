Turkey shells two villages in Syria’s Al Hasakah again

A number of artillery shells fired by the Turkish military forces deployed in Tal Mandal base in the far north of Hasakah countryside, fell on the villages of Tal Laban and al-Kuzliya west of Tal Tamer district, causing material damage to the infrastructure, local sources told Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reporter.

Local sources stated previously that most of the residents in Abu Rasin town in Hasakah northern countryside are displaced from their town due to operation of the Turkish forces and its constant artillery bombardments.

MA/PR