US continues to smuggle Syrian oil to Iraq

“A convoy of the US occupation forces, consisting of 88 tankers loaded with stolen Syrian oil, left from the illegitimate Mahmoudiya crossing and entered Iraqi territory,” Syrian media cited local sources from Yarubiyah countryside as saying on Friday.

According to the sources, the US forces' convoy left the Syrian territories towards their bases in northern Iraq.

Last month, the Syrian oil ministry said the US and its proxy militant groups pillaged over 80 percent of Syria’s daily crude production in the first half of 2022.

The ministry said in a statement that the amount of oil production during the first half of 2022 “amounted to some 14.5 million barrels, with an average daily production of 80.3 thousand barrels, of which 14.2 thousand are delivered daily to refineries.”

“US occupation forces and their mercenaries steal up to 66,000 barrels every single day from the fields occupied in the eastern region,” the statement added.

The US military has for long stationed its forces and equipment in northeastern Syria, with the Pentagon claiming that the deployment is aimed at preventing the oilfields in the area from falling into the hands of Daesh terrorists.

