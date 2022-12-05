Israeli regime's head Isaac Herzog visits UAE

Israel’s head, Isaac Herzog, arrived in the United Arab Emirates capital Abu Dhabi on Monday, and he was met at the airport by UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah Bin Zayed.

He arrived in the UAE following a visit to Bahrain. Both the Arab states normalized relations with the Israeli regime with the signing of the Abraham Accords in 2020, despite widespread opposition from their people.

Herzog is scheduled to meet later on Monday with UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, at his palace in Abu Dhabi. He delivered the keynote address at the Abu Dhabi Space Debate, a forum on space exploration policy.

The hatred towards the Zionist regime is on display during the World Cup in Qatar where the Zionists are lambasted by the fans and Arab people.

MNA