Bahrainis protest after Herzog's visit

Herzog visited Bahrain on Sunday, on the first leg of a tour that also took him to the United Arab Emirates (UAE). He was invited by Bahraini King Hamad bin Issa al-Khalifa.

The Bahrainis took to the streets to protest Herzog's stay in their country on Sunday night before he left for Abu Dhabi.

The Sunday night's protests came after the Friday protests before the visit.

The protesters chanted “death to Israel” in rallies and called for by opposition groups and pro-democracy campaigners ahead of the visit. The protests were held under the slogan.

“Normalization is treason,” was one of the slogans.

The Israeli regime's head traveled to Abu Dhabi on Monday.

The following photos show the protests on Sunday night: