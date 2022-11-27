  1. Politics
Nov 27, 2022, 12:10 PM

Iraqi FM:

Baghdad ready to help resumption of Tehran-Riyadh talks

Baghdad ready to help resumption of Tehran-Riyadh talks

TEHRAN, Nov. 27 (MNA) – Criticizing the tension-causing policies of the US in the region during Trump's administration, Iraq's foreign minister emphasized that Baghdad is ready to help resume negotiations between Tehran and Riyadh.

"Our relations with neighboring Iran are strong, and we, in fact, through many times, seek to restore Iranian-Persian Gulf relations," said Fuad Hussein on Sunday in an interview with the Bahraini Alwatannews about the impact of Iran-Iraq relations on the nature of relations with Bahrain and the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council states.

According to him, strengthening these relations will help the security of the region, and improving security at the regional level will strengthen the internal security of Iraq and other countries.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he emphasized that the tensions between Tehran and Washington during Trump's administration had a strong impact on Iraq's internal situation.

Criticizing Trump's policies towards Tehran, he added that Iraq did not agree with Trump's policies.

Regarding the negotiations between Tehran and Riyadh, he emphasized that whenever these two countries are ready to resume negotiations, Baghdad is ready to help in this regard.

RHM/

News Code 194141
Marzieh Rahmani

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News