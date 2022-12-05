Turkish, Azerbaijani forces hold joint drill in Azerbaijan

As per a military cooperation agreement between the two countries, Turkish and Azerbaijan troops gathered for drills in Baku, Astara, Jabrayil, and Imishli, the ministry said.

Land and air forces, special units, intelligence units, and missile and artillery units taking part in the exercise are conducting various missions, according to the ministry, Daily Sabah reported.

The drill is being executed using modern warfare methods and includes missions like the coordinated organization of various units, the installment of pontoon bridges to cross rivers and deploying troops in figurative enemy zones.

The drill is designed to ensure the coordination of units during battle, improving their administration, sharing experience and enhancing professionalism.

The recent exercise follows the flight-tactical training the countries conducted earlier this year in Azerbaijan.

