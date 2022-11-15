Algeria, Russia kick off 1st military drills on Algerian soil

The Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman had previously stressed that these joint maneuvers, scheduled from November 16 to 28, were not targeted at "any third country," Sputnik reported.

The exercises will take place at the Hammaguir base, the existence of which was extended for five years after the country gained independence following the Evian Accords between France and Algeria so that the French army could continue to test rockets and missiles there.

This will be the first time that soldiers from both countries will train together on Algerian soil to simulate “the search for and elimination of terrorist groups.”

"Other Joint Exercises These" are the third joint exercise scheduled for 2022. In September, Algerian soldiers participated in the Vostok-2022 military drills in Russia’s Eastern Military District.

In October, a detachment of Russian warships docked in the port of Algiers for a joint exercise with the Algerian National Navy.

The first joint maneuvers of the two countries' militaries took place in October 2021 at the Tarskoye South Ossetia training grounds in North Ossetia (Caucasus).

RHM/PR