Russia, China to hold joint naval drills next week

"A detachment of Pacific Fleet warships has put out to sea in [the far eastern city of] Vladivostok to participate in joint Russian-Chinese naval exercise Maritime Cooperation 2022, which will take place from December 21 to 27 in the East China Sea," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry noted that the main purpose of the exercise is to strengthen Russian-Chinese naval cooperation, as well as to maintain peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific region.

"The Russian fleet at the exercise will be represented by Pacific Fleet flagship, missile cruiser Varyag, the frigate Marshal Shaposhnikov, and the corvettes of project 20380 Hero of the Russian Federation Aldar Tsydenzhapov and Sovershennyy, the ministry added, according to Sputnik.

In addition to the ships, aircraft and helicopters from both countries will take part in the drills, according to the ministry.

