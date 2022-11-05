  1. World
  2. Asia-Pacific
Nov 5, 2022, 2:55 PM

US to deploy B-1B strategic bomber to US-South Korea drill

US to deploy B-1B strategic bomber to US-South Korea drill

TEHRAN, Nov. 05 (MNA) – The US Air Force plans to deploy B-1B strategic bombers in US-South Korea military exercises on Saturday after North Korea fired a barrage of weapons tests in recent days to protest allied military drills.

Seoul and Washington have been holding "Vigilant Storm" air drills since Monday, which were extended by a day to Saturday in response to weapons tests by North Korea.

This is the first the B-1B has been deployed in US-South Korean drills since 2017, Yonhap News said. The United States has kept four of the bombers in Guam since late October, according to the news agency.

South Korea has asked the United States to step up the deployment of “strategic assets”, which include aircraft carriers, nuclear submarines, and long-range bombers like the B-1B, Reuters reported.

US and South Korean authorities did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

After talks with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in Washington on Thursday, South Korean Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup said the United States had agreed to employ “US strategic assets to the level equivalent to constant deployment through increasing the frequency and intensity of strategic asset deployment in and around the Korean Peninsula.”

ZZ/PR

News Code 193283

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News