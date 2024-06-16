30 foreign nationals involved in terrorist ops in SE

"In the series of terrorist acts that were carried out in Sistan and Baluchistan province recently, 30 terrorist operatives had foreign IDs," General Pakpour said.

He highlighted that the important and effective role of the IRGC ground forces in the vast geography of the country to protect the peace and security of the people and added, "Although many of the enemy's terrorist and anti-security plots have been identified and thwarted, after every defeat and failure, the enemy designs new plots a new terrorist plot."

He further pointed out that the enemy intelligence services are using the potential of terrorist groups, ISIL, Salafist, etc. in the region, adding that, "The enemy services are responsible for the creation and design of terrorist acts and equipping, supplying, guiding and organizing terrorists."

"In some foreign countries, terrorists and saboteurs training enterprises are established and perpetrators of crimes are trained in those centers. It is interesting to know that these terrorists are hired for terrorist acts. However, some of these enterprises have also been foiled and identified in some neighboring countries," the senior IRGC commander added.

"It is interesting to know that in the series of terrorist acts that were carried out in Sistan and Baluchistan province some time ago, 30 of the employed terrorist operatives, trained with ISIS and Salafist ideas and teachings, had a completely foreign IDs," he said.

