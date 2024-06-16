Iran to sign contracts worth $2 bn over developing oil fields

Agreements would signed for the development of Changuleh and Band-e-Karkheh fields, as well as for the purchase of crude oil processing services.

In the current government, according to him, contracts worth $22.5 billion were signed, of which 88% of them were related to oil fields.

$13 billion worth of contracts have been concluded in previous governments.

"In the 2.5 years of the 13th government, we signed contracts worth 9 billion dollars annually, which is 6 times more than in the past."

MP/Nournews178372