Most Democrats not to support Biden's candidacy: poll

According to a poll, commissioned by the Washington Post and ABC News, a total of 56% of people Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents stated that they would like the party to nominate someone other than Biden as its candidate for president, and 35% of the respondents supported his candidacy.

Biden is telling everyone he plans to run for reelection in 2024, but most Democrats aren’t sure he will follow through on that plan. However, Biden's aides have also stressed the president intends to run again in 2024.

“It’s much too early to make that kind of decision,” Biden said when asked about his intentions on CBS’s “60 Minutes” last week, adding that an official announcement would trigger multiple campaign reporting rules.

“I’m a great respecter of fate,” he continued. “And so, what I’m doing is I’m doing my job. I’m gonna do that job. And within the timeframe that makes sense after this next election cycle here, going into next year, make a judgment on what to do.”

Only 39 percent of respondents approve of Biden’s job performance, compared to 53 percent who disapprove, according to the poll.

Biden’s approval rating has remained low for more than a year with inflation near a 40-year high.

Biden has been under attack for his advanced age from Republicans. Former US Ambassador to the United Nations and Republican Governor of South Carolina Nikki Haley has even suggested that aged politicians in the American government should undergo a "cognitive test."

According to another recent poll, Biden is the least popular US president in decades with 59 percent of Americans believing his performance has been poor and 45 percent “strongly disapproving" of the Democratic president's leadership in the past two years.

When answering a similar question concerning former US President Donald Trump as a candidate for the Republican Party in 2024, some 47% of people leaned Republican said they support Trump's candidacy, and 46% said they would nominate someone other than Trump.

The telephone survey was conducted from September 18-21 among 1,006 people, with the margin of error not exceeding 3.5 percentage points.

ZZ/PR