"Western security services, the fake Israeli regime, and some Western politicians who have plotted for civil war, destruction, and disintegration of Iran, should know that Iran is not Libya or Sudan," Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said in a Thursday tweet.

Today, enemies have targeted the integrity of Iran and Iranian identity, he pointed out, adding that the wisdom of the people has disappointed the enemy.

In the end, he used the hashtag 'Mighty Iran'.

MNA/