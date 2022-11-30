  1. Politics
Iran FM:

Excellent Tehran-Baghdad ties manifest common strategic view

TEHRAN, Nov. 30 (MNA) – In a meeting with the Iraqi Prime Minister, the Iranian Foreign Minister said that excellent relations between Tehran and Baghdad show a common strategic view between the two countries.

"Today, I met with Mr. Al-Sudani, the honorable Prime Minister of Iraq, in Tehran. We respect him as a representative of the great Iraqi government and nation," Hossein Amir-Abdollahian wrote in a tweet after his meeting with Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani on Wednesday.

"Iran emphasizes deepening relations with Iraq and welcomes the country's constructive role in regional equations," the Iranian top diplomat said.

These excellent relations show a common strategic view between the two countries, he added.

Heading a high-ranking delegation, the Prime Minister of Iraq traveled to Tehran on Tuesday morning.

During his trip, he met with the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, the Iranian president, the parliament speaker, and the first vice president.

Marzieh Rahmani

