UN to examine allegations on Iran drone delivery to Russia

Russia argues that there is no mandate for Guterres to send UN experts to Ukraine to investigate the origin of the drones. Iran stronglly denies supplying the drones to Moscow, and Russia has denied its forces used Iranian drones to attack Ukraine, reuters reported.

In the nine-month-old conflict, Ukraine has accused Russia of using drones - or unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) - to hit energy infrastructure and other targets.

Britain, France, Germany, the United States and Ukraine say the supply of Iranian-made drones to Russia violates a 2015 UN Security Council resolution enshrining the Iran nuclear deal. Guterres reports twice a year to the council on implementation.

In a report to the Security Council dated Tuesday, seen by Reuters, Guterres said of the drone accusations, "The Secretariat is examining the available information. Any findings will be reported to the Security Council, as appropriate, in due course."

Britain, Germany and France all wrote to Guterres this week asking for an update on plans to send UN experts to Ukraine, according to letters seen by Reuters.

When asked whether a visit by UN experts to Ukraine was planned, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric declined to comment.

In preparing reports to the Security Council on the 2015 resolution, UN experts have long traveled to inspect evidence.

Iran sees the accusations as part of a new campaign launched by the Western countries after those states faced Iran's steadfastness in support of the nation's rights and its reasonable stance in the talks to revive the JCPOA and remove the sanctions. The newly started campaign is aimed at forcing Iran to make concessions at the negoating table.

MA/PR