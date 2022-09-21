Iran calls on ICJ to condemn US for HR, intl. laws violations

Speaking in an ICJ hearing on Wednesday, Iran’s representative Tavakol Habibzadeh pointed to the US's illegal actions against Iran, including the downing of an Iranian passenger plane over the Persian Gulf in 1988, the attack and destruction of Iran's facilities and oil rigs in the Persian Gulf during the imposed Iraqi war on Iran, arms support for Saddam Hussein's regime during the eight-year imposed war against Iran, support for terrorist groups for carrying out sabotage and assassination attacks against Iranian civilians, authorities as well as scientists, and called on the international body to hold Washington to account for its actions which come in violations of human rights and the international laws.

The Iranian envoy also pointed out that the US government and its courts have confiscated Iranian assets in violation of the 1955 amity treaty.

The Iranian lawyers further said at the hearing that the laws approved by the United States and the decisions of that country's courts against Iran are contrary to its obligations under the 1955 amity treaty.

The Iranian legal team further called on the ICJ to condemn the United States and make it pay compensation for the losses it inflicted on the Iranian government, banks and companies.

The Iranian team further rejected the US claim that it does not abide by the treaty as it has pulled out of it and said it will hand over Iran's explanation on the continuation of Washington's obligations.

The final hearing on the case of the US freezing of Iranian banks' assets including those of the Central Bank, Bank Melli and a number of other Iranian banks and companies is being held at the International Court of Justice in The Hague. This series of hearings started on Monday 19 September and will continue until Friday, September 23.

