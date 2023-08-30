  1. Economy
Aug 30, 2023, 6:33 PM

Diplomat details Iran transit potentials in Chinese BRI plan

Diplomat details Iran transit potentials in Chinese BRI plan

TEHRAN, Aug. 30 (MNA) – Iranian Consul General in the city of Almaty, Kazakhstan attended a ceremony to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) to explain the great transit potential Iran offers to the Chinese plan.

Mohsen Faghani, the Consul General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Almaty took part in a conference held in Kazakhstan to mark the 10th anniversary of China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) held by he East Asian country.

The conference was held in Horgos located at the shared border between China and Kazakhstan.

At the conference, Faghani delivered a speech about Iran's potential in the field of transportation and transit and detailed the advantages of cooperation with Iran for the development of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

KI/IRN85215725

News Code 205397
Kamal Iranidoost

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News