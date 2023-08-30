Diplomat details Iran transit potentials in Chinese BRI plan

Mohsen Faghani, the Consul General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Almaty took part in a conference held in Kazakhstan to mark the 10th anniversary of China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) held by he East Asian country.

The conference was held in Horgos located at the shared border between China and Kazakhstan.

At the conference, Faghani delivered a speech about Iran's potential in the field of transportation and transit and detailed the advantages of cooperation with Iran for the development of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

