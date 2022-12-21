72% surge in coal concentrate output

This indicates a 72% surge compared to their output in last year’s corresponding period when production stood at 305,274 tons, IMIDRO reported on its website.

Tabas Parvadeh Coal Company’s output stood at 455,540 tons while that of Central Alborz Coal Company hit 70,681 tons, Finacial Tribune reported.

The subsidiaries extracted 1.49 million tons of coal during the period which, compared to last year’s 823,366 tons, registered an 82% year-on-year rise.

Tabas Parvadeh Coal Company’s extraction amounted to 277,423 tons, while that of Tabas Coals Complex stood at 122,861 tons and Central Alborz Coal Company hit 96,649 tons.

MNA/PR