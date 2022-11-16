Canada sanctions six Iranian individuals, two entities

Canada has imposed fresh sanctions on Iran, targeting individuals involved in alleged human rights abuses and companies it accused of supplying Russia with drone for use in Ukraine, the Canadian Foreign Ministry said in a statement, Reuters reported.

It is the fifth package of sanctions Canada has implemented against Iran this year. It targets six individuals and two entities, Shahed Aviation Industries and Qods Aviation Industries, the foreign ministry added.

The names of the entities and individuals that were included in Canada's sanctions list were announced as follows: Fars News Agency, Guardian Council, Assembly of Experts, Expediency Council, Heshmatollah Falahatpisheh, Mohammad Karmi, Soghra Khodadadi, Ezzatollah Zarghami, Seyyed Majid Mirahmadi and Abbas Ali Kodkhodaei.

