Canada announces new anti-Iran bans aimed at fomenting riots

The Canadian foreign ministry said in a statement on Monday that it imposed fresh sanctions on Iran, marking the fourth package of sanctions it has implemented for alleged human rights violations.

The latest sanctions target four individuals and two entities, including senior officials and Iran's Law Enforcement Forces.

Canada has been carrying out a series of sanctions against Iran over alleged human rights violations.

The move by Canada comes in continuation of the western countries' hostile and futile moves against Iran.

Iran has condemned the western powers for fomenting riots and had warned the European countries not to interfere in Iran's internal affairs over the issue.

Sporadic protests erupted in Iran on Sept. 16 over the death of Mahsa Amini, who lost her life due to previous illnesses record while in morality police custody.

The Iranian authorities have also said the US and other Western countries are seeking to make Iran give up its steadfastness in supporting the Iranian nation's rights at the negotiating table by fomenting riots and increasing the pressures.

MNA