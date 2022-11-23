Switzerland adopts EU eighth sanctions package against Russia

"On 23 November, the Federal Council adopted further sanctions against Russia. It is thus adopting in principle the latest measures adopted by the European Union (EU) as part of its eighth package of sanctions," the Swiss government said.

The EU adopted the latest package of sanctions on October 6. On October 12, "the Federal Department of Economic Affairs, Education and Research (EAER) made amendments to the annexes within its competence and approved, among other things, the sanctioning of around 30 additional persons and entities by Switzerland," the Federal Council informed.

"As of 23 November, the Federal Council will adopt the remaining measures set out in the eighth package of sanctions. These include a legal basis for the introduction of oil price caps for Russian crude oil and petroleum products, as well as restrictions on other iron and steel products, aerospace goods and goods of economic importance to Russia," the government informed, TASS news agency reported.

"The measures also include bans on the provision of further services (IT, engineering, architecture, legal services) to the Russian government and to Russian companies, as well as on holding seats on the boards of certain Russian state-owned companies," the Federal Council added.

Switzerland had earlier backed all the other packages of sanctions against Russia and was included into the list of unfriendly states by the Russian government.

MA/PR