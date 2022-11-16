It attempted missile interception near incident site

It's not clear this air defense missile is the same missile that struck Poland, but this information has informed an ongoing US assessment of the strike, according to a report by CNN.

On 15 November, a missile fell in the village of Przewodow in eastern Poland's Lublin Voivodeship on the border with Ukraine, killing two people.

Poland and NATO said on Wednesday that the attack was probably a stray fired by Ukraine's air defenses and not a Russian strike, the Business Standard reported.

"From the information that we and our allies have, it was an S-300 rocket made in the Soviet Union, an old rocket and there is no evidence that it was launched by the Russian side," Polish President Andrzej Duda said. "It is highly probable that it was fired by Ukrainian anti-aircraft defense."

