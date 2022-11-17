Biden contests Zelensky claims on missile that hit Poland

"That’s not the evidence," the US leader said upon his return to Washington from the G20 summit in Bali, TASS reported.

On Tuesday, a missile fell in the village of Przewodow in eastern Poland’s Lublin Voivodeship on the border with Ukraine, killing two people. Zelensky blamed the incident on Russia and demanded that the West "take action."

However, Polish President Andrzej Duda said on Wednesday that, according to an assessment by his republic’s authorities, the projectile was a Ukrainian air defense system missile. The US Department of State said that the Biden administration had confidence in the Polish assessment.

The Russian Foreign Ministry slammed Kiev’s statements about the incident as a provocation, while Russia’s top brass said the missile had been launched from a Ukrainian S-300 air defense system.

