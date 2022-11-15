Iran never allows its security to be threatened by terrorists

In a message sent to Serbia’s First Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ivica Dačić on Tuesday evening, Amir-Abdollahian wrote that Islamic Republic of Iran, as one of the victims of terrorism and extremism, has always spearheaded the fight against terrorism in all regional and international arenas, and in this way, it has bestowed many martyrs, including former Iran’s IRGC Quds Force Commander Martyr Lt. Gen. Soleimani.

While expressing his thanks to the message of condolences and sympathy of his Serbian counterpart on the recent ISIL terrorist attack in the holy shrine of Shah Cheragh, Iran’s top diplomat reemphasized that Iran. as a victim of terrorism, has always taken giant strides in the fight against terrorism and terrorist activities both in regional and international levels.

Unfortunately, some domineering countries claiming to fight terrorism, who have been disappointed with the imposition of sanctions and maximum pressure on the Iranian nation, are trying to use deceptive policies, including encouraging and terrorizing violence and terror, and disrupt the path of power, authority and progress of the country, he added.

But the noble nation of Islamic Iran will never allow its interests and national security to fall into the hands of foreign interventionists and terrorists as supported by them, Iran foreign minister continued.

Amir-Abdollahian expressed hope that Islamic Republic of Iran, in cooperation with the friendly and independent countries including Republic of Serbia, could take steps in the fight against the ill phenomenon of terrorism and also counter the deceptive policies of arrogant powers.

