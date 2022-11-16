Five martyred as terrorists open fire at people in SW Iran

At least five people were martyred ( a child, a woman and three men) and 10 more wounded after terrorists, who had entered Izeh, opened fire at the central market of the town, according to an informed source.

The source said that following a call by anti-revolutionary groups on people to take to the streets, terrorists misused that opportunity and conducted the terror attack in the town of Izeh.

Security Deputy of Khuzestan Governorate said that the attackers were riders of 2 motorcycles who shot people in a terrorist act using military weapons at 17:30 on Wednesday.

A number of police officers are also among the injured, he added, saying that some of the injured are in critical condition.

On October 26, a gunman opened fire at pilgrims at the Shah Cheragh holy shrine in Iran’s southern city of Shiraz, killing 13 people including women and children.

The ISIL terrorist group claimed the responsibility for the attack.

MA/IRN84945319