Nov 11, 2022, 9:31 AM

Nine-month-old shot dead in stroller on California street

TEHRAN, Nov. 11 (MNA) – A nine-month-old baby was shot dead while being walked in a stroller by his mother down a street in Merced, California.

A nine-month-old child was shot dead while being walked in a stroller by his mother down a street in Merced, California, the local US media said on Friday.

Local police said that the infant died when a passenger in a passing vehicle drove by and opened fire.

Merced is located east of San Jose in central California.

Police responded to a call reporting the shooting on 9 November at about 12.36pm.

Emergency personnel located the mother and child inside a McDonald’s. After suffering a gunshot wound, the child was pronounced dead on the scene.

