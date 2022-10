Kasra Taheri (30th), Nima Andarz (56th), Reza Ghandipour (76th) and Alireza Homaeifard (81st) scored for Iran, Tehran Times reported.

Hossein Abdi’s team will play Hong Kong on Sunday.

Iran started the competition with a 3-0 win over Laos on Wednesday.

Iran confirmed their ticket to the AFC U17 Asian Cup 2023 Finals.