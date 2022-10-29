At least 6 people injured in Pittsburgh church shooting

One victim originally reported in critical condition is now in stable condition, among five other people also being treated for injuries, Pittsburgh Police Commander Richard Ford said at a news conference Friday afternoon, CNN reported.

At least one of the victims in stable condition was taken to Children’s Hospital in the city, Ford said.

Two “people of interest” were detained Friday night in connection to the shooting, police said. Authorities did not identify the people in custody nor explain how they are believed to be related to the shooting.

Agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives “are on scene assisting the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police with this incident,” Special Agent Robert Cucinotta told CNN and declined to comment further.

Police were alerted to two ShotSpotter activations shortly after noon Friday. The first alert indicated five rounds shot, and the second alert indicated 15 rounds shot, Ford, said.

Once at the scene, responding officers determined that gunfire was heard outside the church. It’s believed at least some of the people shot were attending the funeral, Ford said.

