Iran’s steel exports hit $2.2bn in H1: ISPA

Vahid Ya’ghoubi made the remarks in an interview with Mehr news agency on Monday and stated that Iran’s steel export is predicted to reach between $5 and $5.5 billion before the termination of the current year (to end March 20, 2023).

Turning to the production of steel in the country, he said that Iran’s steel output value registered a considerable hike as compared to the last year’s corresponding period, he added.

In the first half of the current year (from March 21 to September 22), the country’s exports showed a 15 percent decline, he said, adding that Iran’s steel exports value also registered a 19 percent decrease in the first five months of the current year (from March 21 to August 22).

With the cooperation and collaboration of the government, the country’s export value of steel will hit between $5 and $5.5 billion by the yearend, Yaghoubi added.

MA/5626457