Nov 5, 2022, 3:10 PM

Netherlands to provide 120m assistance package to Ukraine

TEHRAN, Nov. 04 (MNA) – The Netherlands will provide another assistance package to Ukraine worth EUR 120 million.

“The Netherlands is again supplying heavy military materiel to Ukraine. The total value of the support package is 120 million euros, of which 45 million is designated for the provision of T-72 tanks,” said the Ministry of Defence of the Netherlands, UK Inform reported.

Together with the United States and the Czech Republic, the Netherlands will provide 90 modernized and reconditioned Czech tanks.

The first batch of tanks is expected to be delivered to Ukraine as early as next month.

As reported, the Netherlands will supply Ukraine with anti-aircraft missiles for air and missile defense to the tune of 15 million euros.

