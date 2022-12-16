Iran's Afshin Ghaderzadeh wins Guinness World Records

Ghaderzadeh, 20, stands at 65.24cm, earning him the Guinness shortest man living record. He has surpassed the previous title-holder, Colombia's Edward Hernandez, who measured 70.21cm tall when he was first recognised in 2010. Hernandez was remeasured as 72.1cm in 2020 by Guinness World Records.

Ghaderzadeh was born and grew up in the West Azerbaijan Province in the city of Bukan in northwestern Iran.

The plaque was awarded to him during a ceremony in Dubai on Thursday, the UAE-based The National website said.

His height does not seem to stop him living life to the fullest. He loves football and is a fan of Cristiano Ronaldo and former Iranian national captain Ali Daei in particular. He thinks France are going to win the World Cup.

MNA