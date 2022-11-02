Iran rejects West media claim on plan to attack Saudi Arabia

"This type of biased news is made by some Western and Zionist circles with the aim of staging a negative atmosphere against the Islamic Republic of Iran and destroying the current trends of growing relations with the countries of the region," Nasser Kan'ani said.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran continues the policy of good neighborliness with its neighbors on the basis of mutual respect and within the framework of international principles and rules," the spokesman added.

He further said Iran argues that creating and promoting stability and security in the region is possible through establishing constructive interaction with its neighbors and will continue this policy with seriousness.

MNA