Iran forwarded new negotiation solutions to EU’s Borrell

Ali Bagheri Kani Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs, who heads the Iranian delegation in Vienna talks, made the comments on Wednesday evening at the meeting of foreign ambassadors and diplomats residing in Tehran, saying that the Islamic Republic of Iran has sent some constructive initiatives to the EU Coordinator in Vienna talks Josep Borrell aimed at advancing and concluding the Vienna talks.

It is hoped that these initiatives from Iran will lay the ground for a new development and progress of the talks, Bagheri Kani emphasized.

Regarding the interaction with the International Atomic Energy agency (IAEA) to iinspect the alleged issues related to Iran’s ‘safeguards’ commitments, the deputy foreign minister added, “Following the agreement made, a technical delegation of the Islamic Republic of Iran will be dispatched to Vienna in coming days in order to discuss the issue with the senior officials of the Agency."

