Iran consulates calls on Iranian citizens to leave Ukraine

Due to the escalation of military conflicts and the increase in insecurity in Ukraine, all Iranian nationals are strongly advised to refrain from traveling to this country, Iran's department of consular affairs said in a Friday statement.

The statement also called on all Iranian nationals to leave this country in order to protect their lives and safety.

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a special military operation based on a request from the heads of the Donbass republics. In response, the West imposed major sanctions on Russia. Western countries also started to provide weapons and military equipment to Kyiv, whose total value is currently estimated at billions of dollars.

