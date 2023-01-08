President receives credentials of new envoys (+Details)

Raeisi calls for strengthening Iran-Russia strategic economic cooperation

In a meeting with the new Russian Ambassador to Tehran Alexey Dedov, President Raeisi pointed to the favorable areas of cooperation between Iran and Russia in regional and international arenas and called for strengthening the strategic economic cooperation between the two countries.

Dedov, for his part, cited that the strategic economic cooperation between Iran and Russia has brought despair to Western countries over the sanctions policy.

Iran government prioritize expanding ties with Muslim countries

Malaysia's new Ambassador to Iran Khairi Bin Omar also on Sunday submitted his credential to the Iranian President.

Referring to the growing relations between Iran and Malaysia after the victory of the Islamic Revolution, the Iranian President cited, "The priority of the Iranian government is deepening and developing economic, cultural and political relations with Muslim countries."

Saying that despite the sanctions and threats, the Islamic Republic of Iran has taken great steps towards development and progress, Raeisi called for utilizing the existing capacities to develop Iran-Malaysia cooperation.

Bin Omar, for his part, stated that Iran and Malaysia can cooperate in different fields, including trade, investment, education, science and technology and tourism.

US seeking closeness to Venezuela due to energy needs

In a separate meeting with the new Venezuelan Ambassador to Iran José Rafael Silva Aponte, President Raeisi stressed that favorable agreements were reached regarding Tehran-Caracas bilateral cooperation during the recent visit of the Venezuelan President to Iran.

The implementation of the (reached) agreements can operationalize the diverse capacities of the two countries, Raeisi added.

Referring to the Venezuelan nation's spirit of independence-seeking, the Iranian president added that the Americans’ desire to get close to Venezuela is only due to their need for energy resources.

José Rafael Silva Aponte, for his part, stated that the Venezuelan governmental nation is grateful for the support of the government and the people of Iran. He also vowed to do his best to expand and strengthen the economic cooperation between the two countries.

Iran ready to develop economic ties with African countries

In another meeting on Sunday, Muhammad Maïga, Mali's new Ambassador to Tehran submitted his credentials to President Raeisi.

"After the victory of the Islamic Revolution, the Islamic Republic of Iran has sought the development of relations with African countries," Raeisi stressed.

Slamming the western state's policies toward African countries, Raeisi stated that the Westerners did not come to Africa for helping but for colonizing and plundering the wealth of African people.

The Iranian president went on to say that the African countries will be able to achieve progress and independence without any foreign interference and by relying on their own rich resources and human force. He also announced Iran's readiness to expand economic ties with African countries including Mali.

Appreciating Iran's progress, Muhammad Maiga stressed that his country is eyeing on developing relations with Tehran.

MP/SKH/President.ir