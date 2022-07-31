  1. Politics
Iran's newly-appointed envoy meets with Lebanon FM

TEHRAN, Jul. 31 (MNA) – Iran's newly-appointed ambassador met and held talks with the Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib.

Mojtaba Amani, who has previously served as Iran's former head of the Iranian Interests Section in Cairo, met with the Lebanese top diplomat. 

"On Friday, I submitted a copy of  my credential letter as the ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdullah Bou Habib."

Upon arrival, Amani was welcomed by the official Lebanese figures, Arab media “Al-Manar” reported.

He stressed making all his efforts to boost relations between Iran and Lebanon.

He has replaced Seyyed Mohammad Jalal Firouznia who was in charge of the Iranian embassy in Beirut since 2017.

