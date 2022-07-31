Iran's newly-appointed envoy meets with Lebanon FM

Mojtaba Amani, who has previously served as Iran's former head of the Iranian Interests Section in Cairo, met with the Lebanese top diplomat.

"On Friday, I submitted a copy of my credential letter as the ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdullah Bou Habib."

Upon arrival, Amani was welcomed by the official Lebanese figures, Arab media “Al-Manar” reported.

He stressed making all his efforts to boost relations between Iran and Lebanon.

He has replaced Seyyed Mohammad Jalal Firouznia who was in charge of the Iranian embassy in Beirut since 2017.

